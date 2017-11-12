Another chilly night tonight. Below normal temperatures to start the work week

After a slightly milder afternoon another chilly night is on the way but it will not be as cold as the last couple of nights. A weak disturbance will push through the region tomorrow with the chance for a shower. Below normal temperatures linger for much of the week.

An upper level disturbance will pass by tonight into tomorrow morning with the slight chance for a rain or snow shower as temps fall to near 30 degrees. Moisture is limited, so there's also a chance we don't see much of anything. Clouds linger tomorrow as low pressure passes to our south and moves offshore. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower 40s with lows tomorrow night dropping back into the middle 20s.

High pressure is back for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and seasonable temps and colder nights. Clouds increase Wednesday night and a front passing through early Thursday will bring scattered showers. Skies clear for Thursday afternoon and Friday, then rain chances return late Friday night into Saturday. Another shot of cold looks to arrive for Thanksgiving week...stay tuned!

