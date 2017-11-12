Study:Children that play one sport prone to overuse injuries

Children that stick to playing one sport all year round could be the reason why we're seeing an increased number of injuries in young athletes.

According to the Children's Hopsital of Philadelphia, over a ten year period, there was a four-hundred percent increase in school-age knee injuries.

Dr. John Corsetti has been with New England Orthopedic Surgeons for over twenty years.

He specializes in knee and shoulder surgeries and said he sees them quite often.

We see a tremendous amount of overuse knee injuries a lot of overuse shoulder injuries. The most typical one we see is anterior knee pain in adolescents. as kids go through their growth spurt they develop what we call a state of relative weakness in which their muscles haven't really caught up with the demand of their long bones," Dr. Corsetti said.

"Overuse" is something multi-sport athletes, especially younger ones who are still growing, are less prone to run into.

"Patients and athletes who participate in multiple sports, typically are at a lower risk of developing overuse injuries," Dr. Corsetti said.

That's because their bodies could be better conditioned, unlike the hyper focused single-sport athlete.

"Patients who participate in a single sport typically are doing a limited number of drills, a limited number of exercises, conditioning the same muscles over and over again they're actually more prone to overuse injuries," he explained.

Dr. Corsetti told Western Mass News sports like baseball and swimming can lead to problems because of the overhead throwing motion.

"I always tell my patients that people are not meant to swim, we're land animals," he noted.

Dr. Corsetti performs knee and shoulder surgeries weekly, keeping athletes on the bench for months at a time.

He compared "overuse" to having too much sun exposure.

"If you get a sunburn that's a normal response of the skin to overexposure, rather than a pathological event. As such it can be reversed by getting out of the sun, just like we can reverse overuse," he added.

He mentioned that soreness may be the only hint you need to know enough is enough. To avoid going under the knife, shutting it down for a rehab process may be the best option.

Dr. Corsetti recommends that young athletes should get plenty of rest and to recondition their bodies.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.