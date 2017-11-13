Cloudy and cool, a few rain showers/flakes - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Dan's First Warning Forecast

Cloudy and cool, a few rain showers/flakes

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Brown, First Warning Meteorologist
Connect

This afternoon will remain mainly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will creep into the lower 40's.  An upper level system along with a developing storm off shore will bring a few rain showers along with a few flakes and sleet pellets however most of the time it will not be precipitating.  A steady rain is likely across eastern Mass for a few hours this afternoon and evening. Pockets of drizzle and some low level dampness may lead to a few icy spots overnight, mainly across the hills. 

This area of low pressure will push out-to-sea tonight  however clouds will linger into tomorrow with temperatures staying cool as highs stay in the lower 40's. Wednesday will be brighter and a bit milder with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40's.  A front will move through early Thursday which could bring us a few scattered showers. Skies clear Thursday afternoon with sunshine for Friday. There are no big storms indicated through Friday. 

A stronger area of low pressure will swing our way to start the weekend. This storm will likely bring us clouds and a few hours of rain on Saturday followed by windy, cooler and drier conditions for Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.