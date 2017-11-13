Cloudy and cool, a few rain showers/flakes

This afternoon will remain mainly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will creep into the lower 40's. An upper level system along with a developing storm off shore will bring a few rain showers along with a few flakes and sleet pellets however most of the time it will not be precipitating. A steady rain is likely across eastern Mass for a few hours this afternoon and evening. Pockets of drizzle and some low level dampness may lead to a few icy spots overnight, mainly across the hills.

This area of low pressure will push out-to-sea tonight however clouds will linger into tomorrow with temperatures staying cool as highs stay in the lower 40's. Wednesday will be brighter and a bit milder with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40's. A front will move through early Thursday which could bring us a few scattered showers. Skies clear Thursday afternoon with sunshine for Friday. There are no big storms indicated through Friday.

A stronger area of low pressure will swing our way to start the weekend. This storm will likely bring us clouds and a few hours of rain on Saturday followed by windy, cooler and drier conditions for Sunday.

