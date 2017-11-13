Staying chilly and gray through Tuesday

Wet weather has come to an end for the most part here in western Mass. Rain for eastern Mass and snow for New Hampshire and Maine will gradually coming to an end this evening as low pressure moves east. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight and temps fall to around freezing and linger there through dawn. A few spotty showers/snow showers are possible and the eastern slopes of the Berkshires could see a little freezing drizzle and black ice-as they will be the coldest spots.

High pressure to our north will bring in a wind out of the north-northeast Tuesday, keeping us chilly and fairly cloudy. It’s looking like a dry day overall, but a passing shower in the morning can’t be ruled out. Temperatures only make it to around 40 in the lower valley.

We should see at least some clearing through Wednesday morning and therefore a colder start. Wednesday will be a dry, cool day with some sunshine, though clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. Clouds and showers arriving Wednesday night will keep temps slightly above freezing, so we aren’t expecting mixing, just a cold, light rain for Thursday morning. Temps climb to around 50 ahead of a cold front that will keep a few showers around through the afternoon.

Colder air arrives Thursday night on a northwest breeze and if skies can clear out, temps will dip into the 20s for Friday morning. Sunny, breezy and cooler Friday with highs back to the middle 40s.

Our next storm arrives Saturday with a chilly rain expected for most of the day. There may be some snow showers or a light wintry mix in the morning, if precip arrives that early. This system has been trending slower, which could keep everyone all rain-beginning in the late morning. A cold front will pass through early Sunday, ushering in much colder air. Morning snow showers are possible on the back side of the front, then we turn dry and breezy with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.