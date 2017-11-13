Crews working to remove truck stuck on Springfield overpass

A stuck truck is causing some traffic delays in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the truck got stuck under the arch near Main and Gridiron Streets around 9:30 a.m. today
Traffic is being detoured around the area.
