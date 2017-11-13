Crews working to remove truck stuck on Springfield overpass - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews working to remove truck stuck on Springfield overpass

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A stuck truck is causing some traffic delays in downtown Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the truck got stuck under the arch near Main and Gridiron Streets around 9:30 a.m. today

Traffic is being detoured around the area.

