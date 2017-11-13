Missing Westfield teen may be in Springfield

The Westfield Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

Her name is Karley Barber and she's 15-years-old. Have you seen her?

Police say her family reported her missing.

Karley is 5'7", weighs 213 lbs and has shoulder length black hair. She also has a piercing on her left eyebrow and a double piercing on her bottom lip.

"She is believed to be in the Springfield area," explained police.

If you have seen Karley, or know where she may be, reach out to Detective Juanita Mejias at 413-572-6400 or j.mejias@cityofwestfield.org

