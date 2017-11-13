Fire destroys Chicopee trailer home

Crews were on-scene of a trailer fire on Grouse Drive in Chicopee for several hours Monday morning.

According to neighbors, nobody currently lives there, so there were thankfully, there were no injuries to report.

The call came in a little before 3 a.m. today.

According to the Chicopee Fire Department, they were alerted of the fire by a neighbor and were quick to arrive on scene - getting to 26 Grouse Drive in about five minutes.

Crews doused the flames with water for the better part of the morning and were eventually able to knock out the fire in about an hour.

The trailer park, Blue Bird Acres, has trailers that are close together, but Chicopee Fire told us that there are no damages to any other trailers.

Sadly, 26 Grouse Drive is a total loss.

According to deputy fire chief Wayne Lemay, the majority of this scene is clear as the fire has been knocked out, but he did add that investigators will remain on-scene until they figure out what caused this fire.

As of now, there is no sign of suspicious activity.

