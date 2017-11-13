Driver cited for having fake Mass. license plates on car

A driver has been cited after being pulled over by an eastern Massachusetts police department over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon, Hopkinton Police posted a picture of a handcrafted Massachusetts license plate that had been affixed to a Buick Century.

Police offered some advice for those perhaps considering a similar move:

"1. Don't.

2. But if you do, make sure not to use cardboard from a pizza box and magic markers."

Hopkinton Police explained that the driver was cited with operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, as well as attaching "fake home made" plates.

