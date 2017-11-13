Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield briefly evacuated - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield briefly evacuated

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield courthouse was evacuated for a time Monday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that someone called reporting smoke on the fourth floor of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse on State Street.

The smoke detectors did not activate.

Leger said that emergency crews investigated and gave an 'all-clear'.

The building was evacuated for a time, but people has since been allowed to go back inside.

