Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield briefly evacuated

A Springfield courthouse was evacuated for a time Monday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that someone called reporting smoke on the fourth floor of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse on State Street.

The smoke detectors did not activate.

Leger said that emergency crews investigated and gave an 'all-clear'.

The building was evacuated for a time, but people has since been allowed to go back inside.

?Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.