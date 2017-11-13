Toys for Tots continues until Friday!

The holidays are around the corner and the Toys for Tots campaign, organized by the United States Marine Corps, is now underway.
Western Mass News is proud to be a drop-off location for this year's event.
Help the Marines help kids in need by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy to our Western Mass News studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
We will be accepting donations until Friday, December 15.
For more information on the drive, to make a financial contribution, or if you are a family or agency seeking toys, you can CLICK HERE.
We look forward to seeing you!
