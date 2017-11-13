Toys for Tots drive now underway! - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Toys for Tots drive now underway!

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The holidays are around the corner and the Toys for Tots campaign, organized by the United States Marine Corps, is now underway.

Western Mass News is proud to be a drop-off location for this year's event.

Help the Marines help kids in need by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy to our Western Mass News studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We will be accepting donations until Friday, December 15.

For more information on the drive, to make a financial contribution, or if you are a family or agency seeking toys, you can CLICK HERE.

We look forward to seeing you!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

