Gas prices in Massachusetts up 6 cents this week

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices in Massachusetts are up six cents this week.

AAA Northeast's weekly survey released Monday found that the average price of self-serve, regular is $2.53 per gallon.

That's three cents below the national average of $2.56.

The state price has risen 41 cents since this time last year, when it was averaging $2.12 per gallon.

AAA found a 42-cents range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.37 to a high of $2.79 per gallon.

