Water issues persist in West Springfield neighborhood

After a slew of water main breaks on Clara Street in West Springfield, the town started construction over the summer.

The work came to a stop after a lack of manpower delayed their progress.

“They dug up all our driveways. Shortly after, that they laid all the pipe. They connected all the hoses,” said Amber Armitage.

Armitage is chiefly concerned with heating her home. The town fed a hose through her basement window to supply the home with water.

“My next concern is that it gets so cold that my pipes burst,” Armitage added.

Denise Miltimore’s issue dates back to January when a water main ruptured.

“The town came out to fix the water main. In the interim, the water main backed fed into my holding tank which was only a year and a half old at that time,” said Miltimore.

Miltimore said that the town denied responsibility. She had to pay a $3,000 repair. It happened again a short time later, so she was forced to call back the contractor.

“As he was pumping it, it just kept filling right back in. It was back-feeding into my tank. Having the holding tank pumped does no good, it just fills right back up,” Miltimore added .

The problem still persists.

“If anybody uses the toilets, the shower or anything - it spews out into the lawn and down into my neighbors driveway and into their property,” Miltimore noted.

Robert Colson, Director of the Department of Public Works, said “We will work together with our Health Department, inspect the property and find out what the issue is.” He said that he had no knowledge of any overflow issues.

Clara Street dips down where a leaking pipe continues to pool.

“If they try to get up or down a hill in the middle of the night, they may not be able to make it because it's going to freeze," Miltimore said.

On Monday, crews made repairs on the piping, until a new line can be installed. The town accepted a bid from a Ludlow contractor.

The work is set to begin on Thursday and come to a wrap in December.

