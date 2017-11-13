Family, friends remember Holyoke fire victim

This evening we are learning more about the 30-year-old man who was killed in Saturday's fire on Newton Street in Holyoke.

Family tells Western Mass News that Ismael Torres lost his life after running into the burning house to his family.

Torres we're told, was the type of person who would give you the last dollar in his pocket.

Candles and mementos have been placed outside of the fire scene as the State Fire Marshal's Office says what caused this fire is still unclear.

A growing memorial outside of 113 Newton Street.

That song you hear is Ismael Torres' favorite, played by a friend who did not want to go on camera.

Many stopped by to pay respects to the 30-year-old man, and father of 4 who his family is calling a hero.

A 'gofundme' created by his cousin says on Saturday morning Ismael arrived to his home to see this three-alarm fire, and that he ran inside to wake up his mother, son nephew and cousin. It goes on to say he went back inside to get two dogs but he was never able to make it out.

"There was a big one in Holyoke which is always difficult," Dave Basler, Red Cross Volunteer.

This as the Red Cross tells Western Mass News they have worked to assist the dozen others who were forced from their homes following the fire. They respond to each scene with caseworkers to help in the initial days after the fire and provide resources to the families in need:

"We tried to have a bit of everything to keep everybody hydrated and warm," explained Basler.

Cars painted with Ismael's nickname line Newton Street today as his family says they are trying to come to terms with the loss of their son, father and hero.

At last check so far $225 has been raised, the organizer says the funds will be used for Ismael's burial service. If you would like to help out and make a donation, you can find the 'gofundme' page right here, just click.

