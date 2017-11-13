Springfield Central Library re-opens after pipe burst

Springfield Central Library on State Street re-opened Monday after a pipe burst over the weekend. Crews were inside trying to fix things up and make repairs as soon as possible as they clean-up.

A pipe burst on Saturday sending water flowing into the lower level and into the ceiling of the 105-year-old building.

"Weren't expecting anything like this."

Tasha Hall and her daughter Egypt are happy to be back...they're regulars in the children's room.

"With the construction already happening, it was surprising to see a leak had happened," Tasha told us.



Jean Canosa Albano with Springfield Central Library explained to Western Mass News..."We had been closed on Saturday so it was disappointing we had to close on Sunday but it really wasn't safe for folks to come in."

Fortunately, there wasn't extensive damage.

The entryway to the second floor, the roof and the walls on the lower level took the brunt of the damage.

"None of our book collections, none of our computers and no people we're harmed," Jean noted.

The building is already undergoing construction for some renovations... But Jean tells Western Mass News that she doesn't believe the broken pipe had anything to do with that.

"We had a lot of phone calls, Facebook messages over the weekend...people really wanted to get back into their library," she said.

As far as the library itself..."We love it, we love it. It's great for the kids and with the renovations and museum, the children’s area is perfect for the kids," Tasha added.

The library will be open the rest of the week but they're not sure exactly when all the repairs will be finished.

