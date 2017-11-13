MGM hosts career center opening

Today, the MGM Career Center opened its doors to the public in advance of the resort’s fall 2018 opening.

Today, the hiring and also the application process got a little easier, with the MGM Career Center’s grand opening, as the resort looks to fill thousands of jobs before opening next fall.

Inside the center, applicants can find private interviewing rooms, where they will truly have one on one interviews and nobody breathing over their shoulder.

Lacking internet access to apply online? Or perhaps you just need some help filling out your MGM SkillSmart profile? The center has you covered with expert staff and also a computer lab which seats 20 people!

Also if you have questions about the licensing process to work at the tables, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has an office on site and is here to assist you.

Some other positions MGM is looking to fill includes security, food and beverage, also administrative positions.

Now before the resort opens next fall, MGM has pledged to fill thousands of openings, and they hope their career center is able to help them achieve that by making the hiring process as easy as possible.

Now while the doors are officially open, MGM said the brunt of their hires will not come until next year, but if you're a motivated and positive candidate, Mari Kate said MGM wants to hear from you.

The Career Center is located at 1259 East Columbus Avenue and is on the third floor.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.