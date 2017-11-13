Senator Humason remembers elderly man struck outside West Springfield restaurant

The Hampton Ponds community is taking time today to remember Nelson Raymond Dionne.

The 80-year-old man was tragically killed after an accident involving 7 vehicles in West Springfield.

Senator Humason said that Dionne would eat here every day for breakfast with his son.

It’s also the same location where the accident happened.

Police said that on Saturday morning, a car entered the parking lot, hitting six parked vehicles before running over Dionne.

Senator Humason said Dionne was full of life and very active in the community.

He was a veteran and part of the Hampton Ponds Association.

Humason, who called Dionne by his nickname, “Ray,” told Western Mass News he will be dearly missed.

“For an older man, everyone said he’s an elderly man, but he was such a young, strong vigorous guy. The way he left this world is a very terrible way to go, but someone like Ray, just a sad way to end, so I prefer to remember him as the active person he was and how much he helped me personally as a friend and supporter.”

The accident is still under investigation.

Police told Western Mass News that a female driver was also taken to the hospital Saturday with minor injuries.

No word on if any charges have been filed.

Humason said that funeral arrangements for Dionne have not been finalized yet.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.