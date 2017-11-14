Whately fire crews put out house fire, remain at scene

The Whately Fire Department has extinguished an attic fire located at 95 Haydenville Road, but crews remain on scene.

According to a post on the Whately Fire Department Facebook Page, crews are now “checking for an extension.”

The post added that while the response from Whately firefighters was quick, mutual aid was called for.

As of now, Western Mass News has only been able to confirm the presence of the Deerfield Fire Department.

Western Mass News will update this story when more information becomes available.

