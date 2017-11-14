Emergency crews at the scene of rollover crash on I-291 East

Earlier this morning, crews responded to I-291 East at Exit 4 after reports of a vehicle rollover.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, responding firefighters found a male pinned under the 2014 Honda Accord around 2:48 a.m., and rushed to extricate him.

“Firefighters used inflatable rescue bags to lift the vehicle,” Leger said.

The man was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

As of now, police have not been able to provide any details on what led to the crash.

Click here to see if your commute will be impacted.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.