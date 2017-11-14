Cloudy & cool, sunshine returns tomorrow

The spotty light mix has ended, for the most part however the clouds will stick around this afternoon. It will stay chilly too with temperatures making to only near 40. High pressure will slowly work in and we should see some partial clearing tonight. There may be a few icy spots later on along with some patchy fog during the pre-dawn hours.

Tomorrow will be a dry, cool day with finally some sunshine. It will be a much brighter day. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40's. Clouds and showers arrive tomorrow night with temps slightly above freezing, so we aren't expecting and icy roads, just a cold, light rain for Thursday morning. Temps climb to around 50 ahead of a cold front that will keep a few showers around through the afternoon. Most of the day it will not be raining.

Colder, drier air arrives Thursday night on a northwest breeze and if skies can clear out, temps will dip into the 20s for Friday morning. Friday will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 40's.

Our next storm arrives Saturday with a chilly rain expected for most of the day. There may be some freezing rain if precipitation arrives early enough but temps should rise above freezing fairly quickly and the bulk of the rain will hold off until the afternoon. Colder air will rush in behind this storm. So Sunday will be windy and cold with falling temps, lots of clouds and a few flurries. Temperatures start in the 40s but fall into the 30's with a gusty breeze making it feel even colder! Most of next week is looking unseasonably cold and breezy as an upper level lows spins across eastern Canada.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.