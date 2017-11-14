Crews respond to water main break in Springfield

Springfield police have confirmed a water main break in the area of Crane and Franklin streets.

The break was reported a little before 7 a.m. and crews are currently on the scene making repairs.

According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, the broken pipe is leaking water into a sinkhole.

Crews are working to "suck up" the water from the hole to make the proper repairs.

At this time, no homes in the area are impacted by this water main break according to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

The Commission added that the repairs are expected to take several hours.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

