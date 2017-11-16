Windy, colder end to the week; another storm for the weekend

We saw a few thunderstorms today across western Mass with a few lightning strikes reported (one right in our backyard at WMN) as well as small hail reports from several locations.

Tonight, a few flurries linger in the hill towns and Berkshires, but skies will continue to clear for the valley. A reminder: The Leonid meteor shower peaks early Friday morning before sunup (2-4am is the best time to view)! Wind continues to increase overnight with gusts reaching 30-40mph at times Friday morning and temperatures fall to the lower 30s. Expect wind chills in the teens & low 20s!

Friday will be a sunny day as high pressure builds in, but we remain quite blustery through the afternoon.

Wind gusts will gradually subside Friday evening and night and under a clear sky we should see temps fall into the teens. Clouds increase early Saturday morning ahead of our next system which will bring another round of rain, wind and cold this weekend.

Skies stay mostly cloudy Saturday with rain arriving late in the afternoon and evening. Expect gusty southwest winds Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning ahead of a cold front and a period of some heavier rain early Sunday as the front passes through. Over an inch of rain is possible with this system. Temperatures may stay around 50 through Sunday morning ahead of the front!

Wind will shift northwest behind the front Sunday, which will usher in colder air. Wind gusts up to 45mph are looking possible, which may prompt a wind advisory-so keep a lookout for that this weekend. Temperatures should fall into the low 30s by sunset, then mid-20s are likely for Monday morning with some single digit wind chills possible!

We remain dry, blustery and cold Monday, then turn milder and quiet for Tuesday with some good sunshine. A cold front will come into our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but at the moment, wet weather isn’t looking likely. We should stay dry for Wednesday with cooling temps and chilly, dry air stays around for Thanksgiving.

