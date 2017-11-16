Suspects accused of stealing from Chicopee convenience store wanted by police

Chicopee police are looking to identify two suspects accused of stealing cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets after they broke into a convenience store last month.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the suspects broke in from through the roof of Honeyland Farms on Newburry Street on October 17.

Wilk said they tried to cash the stolen lottery tickets later that day at the Racing Mart on St. James Avenue in Springfield, but the tickets were rejected.

Chicopee police officers arrived after the store's alarm system went off and found the back door was open.

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to call Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740 or can send a private message to police on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.