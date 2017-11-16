Power restored to Westfield residents

A tree is to blame for the power outages in Westfield Thursday morning.

Westfield Gas and Electric said power was restored to residents on the northside of town near the Turnpike, to Holyoke Road and East Mountain Roads and side streets shortly after 10 a.m.

Westfield Gas and Electric said on their Facebook page a tree on East Mountain Road came in contact with power lines.

