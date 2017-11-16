State Police seek owner of dog found at Ludlow service plaza

Troopers are looking for the owner of a dog that was found Thursday morning in Ludlow.

Mass. State Police said that the dog walked into the Gulf Express at the service plaza along the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike.

"Maybe she wanted a coffee?" the department pondered in a Facebook post.

Animal control officers from Ludlow and Charlton are now working to find the dog's owner.

"...in the meantime, we were thinking of putting her to work with our K-9 unit, as she seemed to enjoy the ride in the cruiser." State Police added.

