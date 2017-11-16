Motorists urged to plan ahead for holiday travel

One week from today is Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year.

What will the roads look like this Thanksgiving weekend?

In a word, those roads will be: busy.

AAA is predicting that nearly 51 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more away from home for Thanksgiving.

The highways will be jammed this Thanksgiving weekend.

That 51 million number represents an increase of more than three percent from a year ago.

Sandra Marsian from AAA told Western Mass News what the busiest travel times are on the highways times you may want to avoid if at all possible.

"Wednesday is probably the busiest time for shorter drives, early on the morning and after work," Marsian said.

Marsian said that some people start traveling longer distances as early as this weekend.

As for coming home, "the time starts Friday and continues the weekend through Sunday," Marsian noted.

One motorist Western Mass News spoke with said he will beat the traffic congestion by traveling on thanksgiving day.

"There's usually no problem on Thanksgiving Thursday. Usually, the day before Wednesday, the traffic is worse, but Thursday, no real problems," said Manuel Barros of Lowell.

In Massachusetts, more than 1.1 million Bay State residents are among those traveling - over 975,000 of them by car.

However, not everyone will be hitting the highways,

Some people are staying close to home to avoid the traffic jams.

"No way. [Why not?] Too much traffic, too hectic. I would rather take my holiday and relax. [and stay home] Oh yeah, definitely, for sure," said Brandon Gallagher of Chicopee.

This year's Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see the highest travel volume since 2005.

Besides an increase in car travel, AAA expects an increase in air, train, and bus travel as well, so give yourself extra time when traveling and be patient if you do run into delays.

