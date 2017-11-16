Crash along I-91 in Holyoke under investigation

A crash snarled traffic along I-91 through Holyoke for several hours Thursday.

Mass. State Police said that a multi-vehicle crash caused the left and center lanes on both the north and southbound sides of the highway near mile-marker 13.2 to be closed.

All lanes of both sides of the highway reopened just before 3:30 p.m.

State Police noted in a tweet that were "life threatening injuries" as a result of the crash. However, additional information on how many people were injured has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

