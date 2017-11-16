Malnourished, neglected dogs removed from Holyoke home

Over a dozen dogs have been removed from a Holyoke home, and one is dead.

The Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that their animal control officers, along with Holyoke's animal inspector, responded to home on Newton Street in Holyoke Thursday morning and removed 14 dogs that they said were malnourished and neglected, and one that had died.

"All are dehydrated, flea infested and very hungry and thirsty," the agency said in a Facebook post.

Holyoke Police told Western Mass News that they were assisting Holyoke Gas and Electric while shutting off the power. A worker discovered the dogs living in squalor around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. ?

Volunteers and staff are now working to help those dogs feel better.

"Today will undoubtedly be the best day of their lives and we trust it will only get better from here," the agency noted.

Those looking to help the dogs are asked to make donation to the Foundation for TJO Animals, which will be helping with the medical care. If you make a donation, you are asked to note the gift for the 'Newton 15.'

TJO is also looking for blankets and small dog collars.

