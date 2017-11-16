Police investigating Holyoke bank robbery

Police are investigating the afternoon robbery of a Holyoke bank.

Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy said that officers responded to Westfield Bank on Northampton Street (Route 5) shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday for an armed robbery.

A handgun was shown and the suspect reportedly threatened employees. No injuries have been reported.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert the suspect is described as a white male, about 5' 2" tall, with a medium to heavy build, and was last seen wearing a black and white camofloage sweatshirt with a hood and a white mask.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a blue Buick sedan northbound on Route 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6940.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

