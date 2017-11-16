Truck spills about 1,000 books along I-91 north in Springfield

A cleanup along I-91 northbound might be bound to cause some traffic delays.

Mass. State Police report that a recycling truck sideswiped a guardrail on I-91 northbound, between exits 3 and 6 in Springfield.

That collision caused about 1,000 books to spill onto the highway.

Those books are reportedly scattered in the shoulder and on some of the on-ramps.

State Police noted that all lanes are open as the debris has been moved to the side of the road.

However, some lanes may need to be closed when MassDOT performs the cleanup later.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.