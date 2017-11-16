Sen. Warren: Sen. Franken's alleged actions "unacceptable"

BOSTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling reports that Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed a Los Angeles radio anchor during a 2006 USO tour "unacceptable and deeply disappointing."

Leeann Tweeden also accused Franken of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

The Minnesota Democrat apologized, saying he remembered his behavior differently during their rehearsal for a skit. The former comic said looking at the photo now he feels disgusted with himself.

Warren said she's glad Franken made the acknowledgement and has agreed to cooperate with an ethics investigation.

The Massachusetts Democrat said women who come forward with their stories are brave and deserve to be respected. She said the country can't fix the problem of sexual harassment until men take responsibility for their actions.

