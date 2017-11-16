Northampton Police warning of string of break-ins

A string of car and home break-ins have Northampton residents on high alert. Police are asking drivers and homeowners to remain vigilant.

Crimes of opportunity can be largely prevented by taking simple steps to secure your property.

“One of the most important things, have it well-lit. Just have flood lights, or lights on sensors,” said Officer Adam Van Buskirk, Northampton Police. “Keep shrubs cut down so a person who is tempted to get in can't hide behind the shrubs attempting to break in,” he continued.

Leaving valuables in plain sight is an invitation for criminals. Safely stow them away before you lock up.

The holidays have many people heading out of town. Criminals often see this as a prime time to take advantage of vacant property.

“If you're going to be away...let one of your neighbors know that you're not going to be home. You can always let the police department know,” said Officer Van Buskirk.

The incidents have been spread throughout town.

