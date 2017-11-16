'All-clear' given following hazmat investigation at Holyoke school

Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a hazardous materials investigation in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that crews responded to the area of Cabot Street and Maple Street early Thursday evening.

According to fire officials on-scene, three staff members of the Lawrence Elementary School all became sick around the same time and that prompted a hazmat investigation.

Those three people were taken to an area hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Shortly after 6 p.m., fire officials told Western Mass News reporter Jeff Cramer that the 'all-clear' was given after a sweep of the building found nothing hazardous.

Classes will be in session as scheduled Friday at Lawrence Elementary.

