Hearing soon in Jo Ringer disappearance case

Tonight, we have an update on the Jo Ringer investigation.

Family and friends of the missing woman urge anyone with information to contact police.

The Berkshire District Attorney's office told us that the investigation remains active.

An important hearing involving this case is coming up in just a couple of weeks and as that date inches near, family and friends of Jo Ringer want to get the word out.

"It's like New England weather. You can be perfect, sun-shiny happy one minute and the next minute, somebody says the wrong thing and it's like a switch," said Ginger Plantier.

The not knowing is what gets them every time.

"It's heartwrenching, it's infuriating, it's unconscionable. No one can tell you how to handle this or what you should do," Plantier added.

o Ringer of Clarksburg disappeared in early 2017.

Her husband, Chad Reidy, died of an apparent suicide in April. His ex-girlfriend, Laura Reilly, has been charged with three counts of misleading a police officer.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Reilly drove Reidy from Northampton to Clarksburg when 'it is believed by investigators that Reidy drove Ringer's Volkswagen Jetta to Exeter Street in Eeasthampton' - near Reilly's house.

"There's anger, there's sorrow, there's remorse, there's grief," Plantier explained.

Court documents reveal that Reilly misled police about her communications with Reidy-- that those 'communications occured at a critical point when investigators believe Ringer's Volkswagen Jetta was brought to Easthampton."

"I'm hoping that Laura will say what she knows if she knows anything," said Savannah Ringer, Jo's daughter.

Savanah is counting down the days to Reilly's pre-trial hearing, coming up in just under two weeks. She urges anyone with information to contact police.



"I know that they're not giving up on finding my mom," Savannah noted.



Anyone with information is asked to call Mass. State Police at (413) 499-1112 or (413) 743-4700. You can call that second number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Reilly's pre-trial hearing is coming up in just a few weeks. Family members want anyone who feels close to Jo Ringer or to the case to come to the courthouse that day to show support.

In addition, Jo Ringer’s family and friends invite anyone interested to join their Hot Chocolate Run team, ‘Team Jo,’ as they walk and run in honor and memory of Jo Ringer. Click here if you’d like to join the team.

