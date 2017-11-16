Eversource trimming trees to help keep outages down

Power outages caused by downed trees has been a common trend in western Massachusetts lately.

With wind again in the forecast, power companies continue to try and stay ahead of any damage to the grid.

The number one reason for a power outage is a downed tree according to Eversource and this was true for people in Westfield today when Westfield Gas and Electric sent out this update on Facebook

This is why Eversource has 40 crews working five days a week to be proactive.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told Western Mass News that they work to inspect trees near the lines and trim anything that might be a threat.

"As you can see you today, very large tree with branches that was interfering with the wind. They also look for a tree that possibly could become weakened or is already weakened is diseased and it needs to be taken down because it does pose a threat to the electrical system," Ress said.

Eversource crews work on a rotating basis - coming back every four years to the same towns to inspect and trim anything from small branches to big jobs.

However, outside of that regular rotation, they count on people telling them if something looks like it could become a problem.

"We really rely on our customers to call us and tell us if there is a tree that they see that does pose a hazard to the electric system," Ress explained

Although they can never predict what Mother Nature or human error can throw at the power lines, they do everything they can to prevent it from being worse.

"It's so important. It's such a major part of what we do to keep the system robust and make sure we do everything in our power to keep the system free from hazards," Ress noted.

Eversource said that if you have any tree on your own property that may need trimming, always hire a certified arborist to make sure it's done safely.

