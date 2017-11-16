Square One collecting items for holiday donations

Thanksgiving is just a week away and one organization needs your help providing families with what they need this holiday season.

Square One, a local nonprofit organization out of Springfield is working to keep up with that need.

“There's never a limit to what we can do and who we can serve, so we're very actively collecting more turkeys and non-perishable items,” said Kristine Allard.

Square One provides early education and family support services to the western Mass area.

Chief Development and Communications Officer Kristine Allard told Western Mass News they're amazed by the support of the community.

This time of year especially we really find the community comes out in such a big way.

But Square One still needs your help for Thanksgiving. They're collecting turkeys and non-perishable food items, but with Christmas right around the corner, they need toys.

Thanksgiving donations are being collected until Monday, November 20.

Toys are being collected until December 14, before Santa makes his visit to Square One families.

“Come Friday next week, we really go full blown in our toy drive to make sure our kids can have a really special Christmas.”

They're collecting toys for ages infancy through grade five. Diapers, wipes, coats, hats and gloves are also encouraged.

And for Square One, it's been a successful year thanks to early promotion of their Turkeys and Toys drive.

Kristine hopes those donations will continue to pour in with your support.

Collections are being made at their two locations on Main Street and King Street in Springfield.

