Turners Falls man lending a helping hand to Harvey victims

A Turners Falls man has a new outlook on life after spending a week helping Hurricane Harvey victims.

Brian Costa does it every day at The Bement School, but once he saw the fear on the faces of those who refused to leave their homes, he said that the recovery efforts are only beginning.

Hurricane Harvey killed dozens, left tens of thousands without homes, and hundreds of thousands of homes damaged and without power.

It's path was fierce with no let up in sight and as volunteers continuously headed to Houston to help, Costa was there to join them.

"Go into houses and everything was gone. We had to gut the walls, and there was mold," Costa said.

Costa actually just returned after a week on the outskirts of Houston and is still taking it all in - piles and piles of debris, homes without roofs and walls.

Costa joined Team Rubicon, a non-profit organization providing disaster relief around the world.

"There's thousands and thousands more houses that still need work," Costa noted.

Costa suffers from fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes muscle pain and fatigue throughout parts of the body. That doesn't stop him from his many roles at The Bement School in Deerfield.

"I think Brian's a role model. He is someone who's got an incredible work ethic. He is willing to do anything for anybody," said Christopher Wilson, head of school.

The school actually sponsored Costa's trip. His wife works on-campus and the administration said that disaster relief efforts shouldn't go unnoticed.

"We thought it was a natural to extend ourselves as a community through Brian to help people recover from the hurricane," Wilson added.

Costa plans on going back as soon as possible and hopes others will volunteer too. He told Western Mass News when you question whether you should, take a look around your home, and be grateful for what you have.

"I have a roof over my head. I food in the fridge, and I have a family that is a loving family," Costa said.

