10 Towns in 10 Days: East Longmeadow

We're 9 days into 10 towns, visiting local communities and learning about what makes each town special.

We found East Longmeadow to be incredibly proud of where the town has come from and dedicated to their neighbors.

Back in the day, East Longmeadow was a town that had it all - industry, farming, and the railroad.

Things have changed a bit over the years, but it's held on to its charm.

Take the Redstone Rail Trail. Originally a stop on the New York & New England railroad. The line has been converted to a walking and bike path.

“You put the first nice day in April and you get a 100 people on that. We see them walking back and forth. It's incredible,” said Town Councilor Paul Federici.

East Longmeadow has a deep history in agriculture, though the amount of farms have been declining in recent years.

The apple place on Somers Road is doing just that.

“My dad planted all the apple trees when I was a little girl. That's why we have so many different varieties. When he passed away, I knew it would be made into houses. I decided I was going to keep it going.”

In recent years, the apple places have expanded their farmstand.

“If you just sell apples, you can't really make a living. So we added a bakery, the ice cream shop-- we did a corn maze this year as well.”

In the center of town, the East Longmeadow rotary is a bit of a maze itself.

Off the rotary is the Robert Charles studio, home of Unify Against Bullying. The group's message is quickly spreading.

“The mission is to put an end to bullying through true diversity. We want to celebrate our differences rather than use them for reasons to drive us apart. Being different is what makes them awesome,” said Edward Zemba.

Social media is sometimes weaponized to bully kids, so the charity has turned that around to spread their message of inclusion.

“The Unify Selfie Challenge has just been an incredible experience. They came up with the idea of writing unify on your hand, put it over your mouth, you do a quick selfie, and it represents that we are all unifying together to do something about the silence of bullying.”

Celebrities are starting to take notice. Zach Braff to Vern Troyer to Joey Fatone have snapped their unify selfies.

“We are incredibly blown away that all 50 states have participated. We actually had over 50 countries participate.

Their efforts aren't going unnoticed.

“We had a young man reach out to us who said he was in trouble and he said that being a part of Unify Against Bullying made the difference.”

Western Mass News, Diamond RV, and Big Y made a check out to the Unify Against Bullying for $500.

