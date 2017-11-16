Helping students succeed at Homework House in Holyoke

The Holyoke Homework House is a free after school tutoring program for students in the paper city.

Sight Supervisor Sister Jane Morrissey said volunteers at the Holyoke Homework House are the door through which the children pass to a better world.

“And I have no doubt that every child who comes to Homework House becomes a better person, because of the relationship with a volunteer.”

Over the last five years, one volunteer in particular has played a big role in the childrens’ and tutors’ lives.

“I'm a lot calmer now. I’m ready for any situation, but situations I did not think I could handle 5 years ago are much easier to deal with now,” said Kevin Billieux.

Kevin Billieux first started volunteering at Homework House as a college class requirement. He'd ride his bicycle from Amherst to Holyoke daily.

“I think it’s really important. If when I was their age and had these resources, I could’ve avoided a lot of pitfalls myself.”

As a tutor, Sister Jane Morrisey told Western Mass News that Kevin created an atmosphere where students can feel at ease.

At one time, he put together a teepee for the kids.

“That teepee became a gift from Native American culture, but also became a shelter where a child could feel same in a little space who might feel lost in a room. It also became a home with a home of Homework House. We give children in these neighborhoods a sense of safety, and Kevin’s an architect who knows how to build on that sense of safety,” said Morrisey.

“The kids really appreciate it. It’s really rewarding to give something to the community and to set that example for them to grow older and stay in Holyoke. They could possibly serve here or in another capacity to help their community.”

Kevin’s patience and encouragement has led to the success of many students in Holyoke.

“Just the fact that they come back is the most rewarding thing, because you know they felt they got something out of it and they’re going to keep coming back.”

