Longmeadow Fire Dept. issue pre-Thanksgiving Day warning

The number of house fires on Thanksgiving Day is more than double any other day of the year. That's according to the U. S. Fire administration.

In fact, the USFA said that an estimated 2-thousand fires happen each Turkey Day, causing millions of dollars in damages, injury, and even death.

Longmeadow Fire Captain Andrew Frasier told Western Mass News, the leading cause of all Thanksgiving Day fires is cooking.

“People gather for parties and what not. There's a lot of cooking going on.”

“It's common sense, but people have a lot on their minds. Most of the stuff that we respond to is accidental, they aren't doing things intentionally.”

Unfortunately, of those 2,100 Thanksgiving Day fires estimated by the USFA, smoke alarms were not present in 20%.

Captain Frasier said that before cooking, do a Turkey Day safety check.

“Make sure your smoked detectors work, making sure your oven is clean before you start doing a lot of cooking.”

Captain Fraiser said that those smoke detectors should be on every level of your home.

Also, stay with your cooking, don't get distracted, clear your cooking space, make a kid free cook zone, and watch those candles.

“We had a very serious call involving decorative candles years ago during a holiday at a party. A child was very badly burned through an accidental incident with a candle, had to go through a great deal of medical treatments, so I just reiterate again be safe with candles. “

And if the unthinkable happens, call 911.

Also interesting to note that according to the USFA, most Thanksgiving Day fires happen between noon to 4pm.

