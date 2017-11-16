Springfield sports committee rescinds sex offender's induction into Hall of Fame

A convicted sex offender and former Springfield basketball player will not be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Desi Jackson was nominated to be inducted into in the athletic department's hall of fame, but that decision was rescinded by the selection committee.

Desi Jackson was part of the 1991 team that won the state championship and was one of 30 athletes selected to be in the hall of fame.

But tonight, his nomination and induction has been taken away, because he's a convicted sex offender.

Desi Jackson was a star on the Springfield Central High School's basketball team in the early 90's, winning a championship with the team in 1991.

But that stardom didn't last long.

In 1995, Jackson was convicted of rape and abuse of a child.

He now is classified as a level 3 sex offender, according to the state's public registry.

Under state law he must register with local police every year or every time he moves.

In October, a Springfield sports committee announced 30 athletes would be inducted into the school’s hall of fame.

The committee is made up of former coaches within Springfield schools.

One of the nominees was Desi Jackson, but after careful consideration and some questions from the community, Jackson's nomination and induction was withdrawn by the committee.

Western Mass News spoke to Desi over the phone who told us that this incident doesn't define who he is a person, and he will continue to do good things for the community.

The decision by the committee to withdraw the nomination of Jackson comes as the school is preparing for the annual induction ceremony on Saturday.

We also tried to get in touch with someone from the committee, but have not heard back as of news time.

