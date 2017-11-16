MassDOT reflects on a year of All Electronic Tolling

It's been a little over a year since the Mass Pike switched to all electronic tolling.

It was a massive project, demolishing 23 toll booths between Boston and New York.

But there were some concerns about how the transition would go and how drivers would adapt.

Last October, MassDOT took down 23 toll plazas across the state, including Westfield, West Springfield, two in Chicopee, Ludlow, and Palmer.

Now you can have an E-Z Pass or Pay-By-Plate.

With electronic tolling, drivers are billed as they go under gantries on the Pike.

The gantries scan drivers’ E-Z Pass transponders or takes a picture of your license plate and then MassDOT will bill you in the mail in a program called Pay-By-Plate.

MassDOT told Western Mass News that since last year, the electronic tolling system has processed nearly a half a billion transactions, with about 86 percent of trips happening with customers using an E-Z Pass transponder.

Many drivers said they are seeing their drive times decrease, not having to stop and wait for the tolls or sit in traffic at places known to bottleneck with toll traffic.

Western Mass News drove from Westfield to Palmer.

Many of the interchanges are almost finished with just some landscaping work and paving still waiting to be done.

The electronic tolling system has also given law enforcement an easier way to track when vehicles move along the Pike.

In a system they call the "hot list," it notifies selected officials when flagged vehicles pass under gantries.

Since its launch, the agency said they've used the hot list six times.

The executive office of Public Safety and Security said:

"License plates and/or transponder numbers shall only be included on the hot list in limited emergency situations, involving imminent and immediate threat to the safety, health and well-being of an individual, or the public based on specific, reasonable intelligence."

Western Mass News learned that the hot list was activated during the search for Lewis Starkey III, who is accused of killing 48-year-old Amanda Glover in Wendell.

Starkey then drove to Chicopee, where he allegedly shot an employee of a trucking company.

The hotlist was used as authorities handed out a picture and description of his car.

He was arrested a short time later.

Drivers we spoke to said they are pleased with how things have gone and are looking forward to what's next.

Although a year has passed, you will still see some construction happening in and around the interchanges here in western Mass., but MassDOT said they hope to have everything finished up by the end of the year.

