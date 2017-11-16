Westfield State President doubles reward following continued racist acts

Racially motivated attacks continue on the campus of Westfield State University.

We've learned a racial and threatening note was slipped under a student's door in Scanlon Hall late last night Wednesday.

Anti-Semitic symbols were also found in the residence hall.

Westfield state told Western Mass News that university police and residential life staff are investigating.

The president said that in the coming days, an around-the-clock residence hall-based security presence will begin.

This increased presence will carry through until the end of the fall semester.

A mandatory meeting for all Scanlon Hall residents was also held tonight in wake of the incidents.

This comes weeks after other hateful messages and an alleged attack on campus.

The president released a statement reading:

“The reward of $2,500 announced in the November 8 campus-wide email has increased to $5,000."

The reward now pertains to any of the acts of hate that took place since September 17, and are currently under investigation.

