Weekend storm to bring strong wind, showers

With high pressure moving overhead tonight, we will get calm and cold. With winds becoming light to calm and skies remaining clear, temperatures will fall into the 20s well before midnight, then teens by dawn. We should get quite frosty.

Clouds increase early Saturday ahead of a potent storm system that will impact our weekend. Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes into southern Canada Saturday and will be strengthening as it passes by. Winds out of the south-southwest will increase later in the day with gusts to 30+ mph. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s for many in the afternoon with scattered showers, but most of our rain will arrive at night.

Windy and rainy Saturday night across southern New England ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain continues through early Sunday morning with the passage of the front and many will see a half inch to inch of rain in total. Rain ends early Sunday and winds shift northwest, ushering in colder, drier air. Northwest wind gusts may get into the 40-45 mph range at times Sunday and we stay very blustery for Monday as well behind the departing low. Wind Advisories are looking likely for western Mass.

Temperatures will get chilly Sunday, falling into the 40s in the afternoon and 30s by the evening. Wind chills likely get into the teens at least for Sunday night. Monday will be a cold, blustery, dry day with highs only nearing 40 and wind chills likely in the 20s.

High pressure will bring in lighter wind and warmer temps for Tuesday, then a cold front comes in by early Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. The forecast is looking dry for the most part with some patchy clouds for travel Wednesday across the Northeast. We get cooler for Thanksgiving with highs near 40, a light breeze and some sunshine. Another system with a potential for rain and snow showers moves through over the weekend.

