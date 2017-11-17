Field Trip Fridays: Six Flags New England

It's that time of year again, the holiday season has arrived, and Six Flags New England has a real treat in store this year.

"This year we are premiering our inaugural 'Holiday in the Park'. It kicks off on Friday, November 24 and runs weekends and select days until January 1," said Jennifer McGrath.



Holiday in the Park is designed to get you in the holiday spirit in a big way.

The lights are a huge part of Holiday in the Park, but according to Jen McGrath, Public Relations and Communications Manager at Six Flags New England told Western Mass News that there is so much more going on.

"You're going to experience millions of dazzling lights, music shows, world class performances, carolers throughout the park and world class entertainment. There is something everywhere you look in regards to the holiday season," McGrath said.



As far as those holiday displays go, there truly is something for everyone.



"Throughout every area that is open throughout Holiday in the Park it's a beautiful, different theme. You're going to experience country Christmas, a beautiful peppermint area through our candy cane crossing, and a variety of other different, special areas to capture everybody's heart," McGrath continued.



Holiday in the Park is not just about the holiday displays, the rides will also stay open for those thrill seekers.

"We're not all about light, we're more than that. We have over twenty-five rides open at Six Flags New England throughout Holiday in the Park, six of them of which are coasters. If you want to get your thrills on by day and lights on by night we are all about holiday fun at Six Flags New England," McGrath noted.

If you're looking for something else to help you get in the holiday spirit this year, or you want to start a new family tradition, then you definitely want to take a field trip out to Agawam to Six Flags New England for Holiday in the Park.

