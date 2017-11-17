Springfield Mayor warns residents, businesses of recent check scam

The holiday season is the most popular time of the year when many fall victim to scams, fraud, and identity theft.

This week, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Office of Consumer Information issued a warning out to residents and business owners after the mayor received two counterfeit checks in the mail.

The Mayor’s Office said the checks arrived in Priority Mail Express envelopes with return addresses in Los Angeles, California and Abbeville, Louisiana.

Nothing else was inside the envelopes, and the Mayor’s Office wanted to point out that each check had different residential addresses, and were signed by the same person named Steven Varghese.

"We just wanted to get this information out ASAP to be aware of and not to get hurt by these dastardly acts,” said Mayor Sarno.

Usually in this type of scam, a letter is attached with the check claiming the receiver has been selected as a mystery shopper, lottery winning, or work-at-home scheme, with directions on how to deposit the check, the Mayor’s Office said.

The Office of Consumer Information is urging anyone who receives a check in the mail, to not deposit it, and reports the incident with police and your local post office.

