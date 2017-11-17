2 Springfield men plead guilty to running illegal gambling operation

Two Springfield men pleaded guilty to a number of charges on Thursday in connection with running an illegal sports betting operation in the city.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 66-year-old Rex Cunningham and 60-year-old Brian Hoyle operated out of a sports bar.

Cunningham and Hoyle would collect and arrange bets at the bar and through a sports betting website.

Anyone who owed them money would be charged between 150 to 250 percent in interest per year, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

Healey said in a press release sent to Western Mass News that Cunningham and Hoyle “preyed on people vulnerable to gambling addiction.”

Their charges included money laundering, organizing and promoting illegal gambling, registering bets, using the telephone to register bets, delivery to and from a person engaged in illegal gambling, conspiracy to register bets, and loansharking.

Cunningham and Hoyle are scheduled to be sentenced on January 18.

