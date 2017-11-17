Some Chicopee city employees pay delayed on Friday

School employees for the city of Chicopee were concerned Friday morning after they experienced another delay on payday.

Marie Laflamme, the City Treasurer told Western Mass News when they filed payroll on Wednesday everything went through normally.

Laflamme explained that certain employees who have a Bank of America account received their pay later than normal.

She noted the bank claims that they’re not obligated to process deposits at a certain time, as long as their pay process is completed by the end of the day.

In a letter obtained by Western Mass News, Laflamme wrote to city employees:

I know that you are in negotiations but please understand that this is a process and in no way any type of retaliation.

The treasurer’s office was under scrutiny after a glitch delayed employee’s pay following the "Work to Rule” protests.

