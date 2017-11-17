Used car values climbing after recent hurricanes

The used car inventory has thinned out after Hurricanes Irma and Harvey took its toll.

Stock up in the Northeast are making their way south, but with used car values climbing, your used car may be worth big bucks.

"It does cut into the supply of used cars," Karl Petrick from Western New England University.

The damage from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey is now being felt locally.

Car buyers are being hit with hefty price tags for used cars after inventory tightened up.

Petrick said that the shuffle in used car stock is finally reaching the consumer.



"A certain amount of the supply up here would typically come from the south," Petrick added.

Early estimates show that a million cars were damaged in the hurricanes. Now, the inventory in the Northeast is heading south.



"There is a big demand for cars in the south, especially around Houston, which has a lot of car ownership," Petrick explained.

However, it's not all bad news. Those looking to trade-in or sell a used car may get a sweeter deal since values are up.



"Used car inventory are tough to get. Our best customers are coming off the street, because at the auction, prices are higher, because of everything that went on down south," said Ben Ryan with Sarat Ford in Agawam.



Western Mass News stopped by Sarat Ford in Agawam.

"It benefits the customer because it's worth more now than it ever was," Ryan added.

They said that they are keeping a competitive edge by keeping a close look at the market, but it can be more challenging for buyers who are not looking to include a trade-in as apart of their deal.



"Prices have gone up about three percent in the last month or so and they are expecting that to continue for a few more months," Petrick noted.

