Some Westfield State students leave for break early amid fears of racism

Students in one Westfield State residence hall have reportedly gone home early for Thanksgiving break over fears of racism, students tell us.

Last year, Westfield State University sent students home early for Thanksgiving break over a low water pressure issue.

This year, we're told at least seven students and a residence director have gone home early for an extended Thanksgiving break because they feel unsafe.

The move comes after months of racial unrest on-campus.



Handwritten notes, graffiti, and alleged attacks have led to campus-wide protests and faculty-led walkouts.



The latest in a series of hate crimes happened Wednesday night in Scanlon Hall.

A note, with the n-word blurred out, was slipped under someone's door. A photo showing graffiti containing a swastika in Scanlon Hall was posted to Facebook.

These most recent incidents leading to increased security inside Scanlon.



"Our building's sort of been locked down, so we're not allowed in or out of the building without our key and our ID and they check our key numbers," said Julia O'Donnell.



Scanlon Hall residents told Western Mass News that because of this latest hate crime, at least seven students left early for Thanksgiving break because they feel unsafe and a Scanlon Hall residence director left too.



"Our R.D. was the one who got the note slipped under her door, which the director of all the R.A.'s and all of us in Scanlon and she already left. I just tried to go talk to her, but she's not here," said Anna Matthews.



As for the person or people committing these hate crimes, university officials told Western Mass News that the matter remains under investigation and they added that they will increase security and install cameras.



Since Monday, when dozens of students marched to the president's office demanding answers, university officials have declined an on-camera interview with Western Mass Mews.

They could not confirm that those students and residence director left early for break.

